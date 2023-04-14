Delhi: Power subsidy to 46 lakh families ends today; AAP blames LG Saxena

Atishi claimed that she had sought a five-minute appointment with Saxena to discuss the power subsidy issue, but did not receive a response. However, LG office dubbed her claim as “misleading”

The AAP government in Delhi has announced that the power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh families in the national capital will cease from Friday as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is yet to clear the file to extend the subsidy to consumers.

Power Minister Atishi made the announcement. Power subsidy to 46 lakh families will end on Friday (April 14) as VK Saxena’s approval of the Cabinet decision to extend the subsidy is pending, she claimed. The minister stressed that the Delhi government has allocated a budget for the subsidy but the money cannot be released until Saxena returns the file sent for approval.

“From today, the subsidised electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidised bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because the AAP government has taken the decision to continue the subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and continued to be with him. Till the file doesn’t come back, the AAP government cannot release the money for the subsidy,” she said.

LG ने दिल्ली की मुफ़्त बिजली रोकी‼️ 46 लाख परिवारों, किसानों, वकीलों और 1984 दंगा पीड़ितों को FREE Bijli मिलनी बंद हो जाएगी Delhi Govt की बिजली Subsidy की File LG लेकर बैठ गए हैं Tata, BSES ने चिट्ठी लिखी—उनके पास सब्सिडी की सूचना नहीं आई तो वो Billing शुरू करेंगे —@AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/O4ZN5y9wM6 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 14, 2023

Atishi stressed that the Delhi government has the money allocated in the budget for the subsidy but is not in the position to be able to release it. The AAP government allocated ₹3,250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.

She claimed that she had sought a five-minute appointment with Saxena to discuss the power subsidy issue, but did not receive a response. The LG office has, however, dubbed her claim as “false and misleading” while clarifying that her request for an appointment was under “active consideration”.

LG slams AAP govt over audit

On the other hand, the Delhi LG slammed AAP government for not conducting the audit of Rs 13,549 crore given to private DISCOMs during the past 6 years. Backing power subsidy to poor, the LG emphasised that the amounts being given to DISCOMs be audited to ensure non-pilferage.

Saxena also questioned the Kejriwal government for not invoking Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003 to make it compulsory for DERC to audit DISCOMs till now. He underlined that audit by CAG empanelled auditors cannot and should not be considered a substitute for CAG audit.

The LG also expressed surprise that the Delhi government appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order quashing the CAG Audit of DISCOMs has been pending for more than 7 years. He asked the government to expedite the same by filing an appeal for an urgent hearing.

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 to 400 units of consumption per month get a 50 per cent subsidy capped at ₹850.