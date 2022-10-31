Delhi Police raids homes of Wire editors Siddharth Varadarajan, MK Venu

The raids come in wake of an FIR filed on the complaint of BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya against The Wire editors on charges of cheating, forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy

The Delhi Police on Monday reportedly carried out searches at the homes of The Wire editors Siddharth Varadarajan, M K Venu and Jahnavi Sen, according to some media reports.

The raids follow an FIR filed on the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya against The Wire editors on charges of cheating, forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy. Besides Varadarajan, Venu and Sen, the FIR had also named Sidharth Bhatia, another editor of The Wire.

According to reports, the raids are being carried out on the behalf of Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Malviya’s complaint

Malviya filed the complaint after The Wire withdrew its series of articles on Meta that claimed that Malviya had special privileges under a programme called X-Check through which any report he flagged was removed from Instagram with “no questions asked”.

Meta is the parent firm of Instagram.

The articles in question

The Wire had retracted the articles saying that it had been deceived by a member of its investigative team. On October 29, it had filed a complaint against its former consultant Devesh Kumar, who had worked on the Meta articles. The Wire complaint said that Kumar “fabricated and supplied documents, emails and other material such as videos with a view to damaging The Wire and its reputation.”

In a statement on Thursday, it had said that journalists rely on sources for stories and do their best to verify material they receive. “Technological evidence is more complicated and the usual due diligence may not always reveal the fraud perpetrated upon a publication. This is what happened to us,” it said.