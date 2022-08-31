Delhi L-G V K Saxena threatens AAP leaders with legal action

AAP has alleged that Saxena pressured two employees to change banned currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore when he was chairman of a government khadi body during demonetization

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday threatened to sue Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, for “highly defamatory and false” corruption allegations against him.

AAP has alleged that Saxena pressured two employees to change banned currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore when he was chairman of a government khadi body during the demonetization of 2016.

Saxena termed that charge as a “figment of their imagination”.

“This has been the hallmark of (Arvind) Kejriwal and co. to shoot and scoot and then when pushed for truth, apologise,” said Saxena’s office in a statement.

Taken a serious view: L-G

“The L-G has taken a serious view of these blatantly false, defamatory and obviously diversionary allegations made by these AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them so that the AAP does not get away with its characteristic shoot and scoot,” the statement said.

He said at the time of demonetization, a vigilance inquiry was called when it came to be known that “certain demonetized notes were deposited in the account of Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan.” Four officials were suspended.

When the CBI stepped in, it found that Rs 17,07,000 in banned notes were deposited and only two of the officials were involved. The case is still pending in a court, said the L-G’s office.

“The matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regards to just Rs 17.07 lakh as against the claims of Rs 1,400 crore, which is nothing but a figment of imagination for which the habitual liars will face the consequences,” the statement said.

AAP calls for inquiry

AAP, reacting to the defamation case, has called for an inquiry.

“There should be an independent inquiry in this case. The way this case was handled is against the principles of natural justice,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

AAP and the L-G, who represents the Centre in Delhi, have been engaged in a war of words for some time now. Tensions escalated after the L-G flagged what he called corruption in the AAP government’s liquor policy for Delhi. On a report by the L-G, the CBI raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and named him as an accused in its FIR, along with 14 others.