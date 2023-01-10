Delhi L-G sanctions prosecution of former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid

Prosecution against Shehla has been granted for her tweets in 2019 accusing the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir

Delhi’s Lt Governor VK Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) vice-president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Indian Army.

According to officials in the L-G office, the sanction is related to a 2019 FIR against her under Indian Penal Code section 153A, registered at a Special Cell police station in Delhi after a complaint by Alakh Alok Srivastava.

Complain against Shehla

Shora is accused of promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony through her tweets, the complaint said.

The proposal for the prosecution sanction was moved by Delhi Police and supported by the Home Department of the Delhi government, the L-G office said.

The tweets by Shora, dated August 18, 2019, accused the Army of entering houses and “torturing” locals in Kashmir. The allegations were rejected by the Army as baseless.

