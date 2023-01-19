Defamation case against DMK functionary for deriding TN Governor in speech

DMK functionary Shivaji Krishnamoorthy had made critical remarks against the Governor for skipping portions of the government-prepared address to the State Assembly.

A Chennai City Public Prosecutor, on Thursday filed a criminal defamation complaint seeking to prosecute suspended DMK functionary Shivaji Krishnamoorthy, for his derogatory speech against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi.

The complaint, filed in the Principal District Sessions Court on behalf of the Governor by City Public Prosecutor G Devarajan, sought action against Krishnamoorthy for offence under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC.

The Public Prosecutor had moved the court after the State government accorded sanction. Krishnamoorthy, who belongs to the Chennai North party district, had made critical remarks against Ravi for skipping portions of the government-prepared address to the State Assembly.

Immediately after Krishnamoorthy’s derogatory speech went viral, the Governor’s deputy secretary Prasanna Ramasamy filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai, on January 13 seeking appropriate action against him. The complaint was forwarded to the State government the next day.

He was suspended on January 14 from all his posts and DMK’s primary membership for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party.

Ravi skipped some paragraphs of the address on January 9 and made some points on his own. He walked out of the House later.

