Decisions like demonetisation saved economy, broke terror funding backbone: Naqvi

India, which invented the numeral ‘zero’, has now become a ‘global hero’, says BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said the Narendra Modi government’s “visionary decisions,” such as demonetisation, have not only saved the Indian economy amid a global economic crisis, but also broken the backbone of terror funding.

The former Union minister said the “constructive, conducive, and calculated economic reforms and decisions” have proved to be a milestone in ensuring the country’s economic, social, and strategic security.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023, organised by the Delhi Coin Society on Sunday, Naqvi said India, which invented the numeral “zero,” has now become a “global hero.”

“The Modi government’s visionary decisions, like demonetisation, saved the Indian economy amid a global economic crisis, and also broke the backbone of terror funding,” Naqvi said.

“The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been proved to be significantly successful towards tax reforms in the country,” he added.

“Modi a global hero”

Noting that India is a leading country in terms of digital payments, Naqvi said the government’s “Digital India” campaign has ensured economic transparency.

Every single penny of the government’s welfare schemes is reaching the bank accounts of the needy directly, and this has curbed the “culture of cut, commission, and corruption,” Naqvi said.

Modi has emerged as a “global hero” of “reform, perform, and transform” with his commitment to “development with dignity” and “development without discrimination,” the BJP leader said.

Around 100 collectors from different regions of the country participated in the three-day Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023 and displayed their collection of coins, bank notes, postal stamps, etc.

(With agency inputs)