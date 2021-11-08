CBI knew of Rafale kickbacks, but failed to act: French journal

Mediapart published alleged false invoices that it claims enabled Dassault to pay € 7.5 million to middleman Sushen Gupta and seal the multi-crore Rafale deal with the Indian government

French aircraft manufacturer Dassault paid an India middleman € 7.5 million (₹ 64.5 crore) in kickbacks to conclude the sale of 36 Rafale fighter jets and CBI failed to act despite having proof of the wrongdoing, claims investigative journal Mediapart.

The French journal has published alleged false invoices that it claims enabled Dassault to pay middleman Sushen Gupta and seal the Rs 59,000 crore deal with the Indian government. “Despite the existence of these documents, the Indian federal police (CBI) has decided not to pursue the affair and has not begun an investigation,” Mediapart says, adding most of the bribe amount was paid in 2013.

The journal claims that both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have had proof of the wrongdoing since October 2018, but did not act.

Mediapart has also accused Sushen Gupta of getting paid by AgustaWestland, an Anglo-Italian helicopter maker, through a shell company registered by the name Intersteller Technologies in Mauritius.

Advertisement

Sushen Gupta’s name cropped up after the Mauritius government sent some documents related to the shell company to CBI and ED, Mediapart said. Gupta also got possession of confidential documents that gave details of how India’s Ministry of Defence had decided to carry on the negotiations for the Rafale deal.

Also read: Cong sold country’s resources, made kickbacks, Nirmala counters Rahul

Mediapart contacted Dassault Aviation and Sushen Gupta, but they refused to comment.

Sushen Gupta’s lawyer told India Today: “Sushen Gupta or his companies are not involved in any manner in the Indo-French transaction for acquisition of 36 Rafale jets.”

Mediapart has been investigating alleged corruption in the Rafale deal for the last few months. In April, it had stated that Sushen Gupta received “several million Euros” from Dassault and its affiliates.