Dalai Lama has no plans of visiting Sri Lanka for now

A Sri Lankan delegation invited the Dalai Lama to visit the country but the Tibetan spiritual leader has no plans to travel to the Emerald Island at the moment

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has no plans to visit Sri Lanka now although he has been invited, an official for the Tibetan government-in-exile said on Thursday.

The official said the Tibetan leader was urged to visit Colombo by a Sri Lankan delegation which attended a meeting of Buddhist monks in Bodh Gaya in Bihar last month.

“His Holiness was invited by a Sri Lankan delegation but he did not commit to any date,” the official who did not want to be quoted by name told The Federal. “He has no plans to visit Sri Lanka at the moment.”

Asked if it would be advisable for the Dalai Lama to visit Sri Lanka in the wake of China’s objection, the official said: “This question should be asked to the Sri Lankan people, not us.”

In India exile

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing his homeland in 1959. India is also home to some 100,000 Tibetan exiles.

Although he has stepped down as the leader of the government-in-exile based in Dharamsala in India and he no more advocates independence for Tibet, Beijing still calls him a “splittist” and opposes countries hosting him.

The Dalai Lama is highly respected in Sri Lanka, a Buddhist-majority country.

