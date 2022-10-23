Cyclone Sitrang likely to bring heavy rainfall to N-E, Bengal and Odisha: IMD

The weather department has informed that a deep depression is very likely to move north-westwards during the next 12 hours and intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over coastal districts of West Bengal on October 24 and 25. Red alert has been issued for Gangetic West Bengal and the north-eastern states for these two days owing to the movement of Cyclone Sitrang.

IMD has predicted that the cyclonic storm will recurve and move north-north-eastwards and cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip, close to Barisal, around early morning of October 25.

The deep depression westcentral & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal about 680km northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal. To cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25th October early morning. pic.twitter.com/nF5FWLDJN9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 23, 2022

Impact of cyclonic storm

This is likely to lead to extremely heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 24 and 25.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and coastal districts of Odisha on October 23.

Coastal districts of Odisha will also see moderate to heavy rainfall on October 24 and heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal Odisha districts on October 25.

West Bengal coastal districts of South and North 24 Parganas and East and West Medinipur too are likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall on October 23, 24 and 25.

The weather department has informed that the deep depression as of now is over east-central Bay of Bengal, about 640-km north-west of Port Blair.

High winds

Squally wind is very likely along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts and Andaman Islands and adjoining north Andaman Sea on October 23 and 24. On October 25, there will be gale winds with wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph over north Bay of Bengal and along & off Bangladesh coast.

Fisher-folks have been advised not to venture into central Bay of Bengal on October 23 and 24 and into sea along and off Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts during October23 to 25.