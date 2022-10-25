Cyclone Sitrang: 7 killed in Bangladesh, India’s northeast on alert

Deaths were reported from the Barguna, Narail, Sirajganj and Bhola districts of Bangaldesh

At least seven people were killed in Bangladesh after Cyclone Sitrang battered parts of the country late on Monday (October 24) after making a landfall along the Chittagong-Barisal coast.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone weakened into a Deep Depression and lay centered over Bangladesh at 2:30 pm IST on Monday, at about 90 km northeast of Dhaka, 60 km north-northwest of Agartala.

The deaths in Bangladesh were reported from the Barguna, Narail, Sirajganj and Bhola districts.

Thousands of people and livestock on Cox’s Bazar coast, part of the southeastern coast of Bangladesh, were moved to cyclone shelters on Monday due to the adverse weather conditions.

Deputy Commissioner of Cox’s Bazar Mamunur Rashid told the media, “Nearby educational institutions have been kept ready to be used as shelters if required. Evacuation of people to shelters is underway to protect lives and property.”

IMD predicted heavy rains and strong winds over the newly-formed silt island of Bhashan Char where Bangladesh has been relocating the Rohingya refugees.

Bangladeshi citizens, in view of the predicament, were asked to contact the Union Parishad Chairman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer or the control room of the district commissioner’s office for any help.

A monitoring cell by Bangladesh’s Fire Service and Civil Defence was also made functional.

North-eastern states on alert

Amidst heavy rain warnings, thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas of West Bengal, and more than 100 relief centres were opened.

According to predictions, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, on Tuesday (October 25).

Four Meghalaya districts bordering Bangladesh, East and West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, and South West Khasi Hills, have been directed to keep all educational institutes shut on Tuesday in view of the cyclone.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the north Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts till noon.

Damage to standing crops including agricultural and horticultural crops due to heavy rain and squally winds is expected in Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Manipur and South Assam.