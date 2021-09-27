Cyclone Gulab weakens into a deep depression over north AP, says IMD

According to the IMD, cyclonic storm Gulab is likely to move west and northwestwards and weaken further into a depression

The cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ has weakened into a deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh at 02:30 hours IST on Monday (September 27) and continues to move north-westwards and weaken further into a depression over the next six hours, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

The IMD statement read, “The cyclonic storm Gulab over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha moved westwards with the speed of 14 kmph during the last six hours, weakened into a deep depression.”

The Deep Depression over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 27th September, likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/Pxht5L6wuj — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 27, 2021

Reportedly, at least three people were killed in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha due to the landfall caused by Gulab in the coastal region on Sunday. The cyclone Gulab started making landfall on Sunday evening at 6 pm, triggering heavy rains along with strong winds over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha. In AP, it had made landfall at Miduguda and Tokali villages located in Srikakulam district.

The wind speed during the landfall was recorded at 90 kilometres per hour and 30 kilometres per hour in Gopalpur, Odisha. Around midnight, HR Biswas, Director, Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar, said that Gulab crossed 20km north of Kalingapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and will enter Odisha’s Koraput district.

According to the officials, an individual was swept away in Ganjam district, Odisha, and two fishermen were killed in Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh, while another went missing. On Monday morning various parts of Srikakulam district continued to receive heavy rainfall. Several roads were submerged, trees and electricity poles had been uprooted in some areas. Power supply has been disrupted in most parts of the district.

Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts were put on high alert, vulnerable to landslides due to Gulab.

According to PK Jena, Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner (SRF), 39,000 people have been evacuated in 6 districts, among which 600 were pregnant women, disabled and elderly. He said, “Our officials are on high alert and visiting places to oversee the preparedness.” Several low-lying areas in Vizag were also flooded due to the rain.

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, reviewed the cyclone preparedness through a video conference, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured support from the Centre to tackle the challenges imposed by cyclone Gulab.

The state deployed 42 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 24 squads of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 102 teams of fire brigade personnel. The East Coast Railway also cancelled 34 pairs of trains, rescheduled 13 and diverted 17 trains so far due to the cyclone.