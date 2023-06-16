Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat’s measures to protect endangered Asiatic lions in Gir

The Gujarat government has tactically positioned rescue teams in critical areas to provide assistance to wildlife in distress and minimise potential casualties.

The Gujarat government has implemented a series of proactive measures to safeguard wildlife, including the precious Gir lions and other animals in view of the potential impact of the Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall on Thursday evening.

Adopting a zero-casualty approach, the Gujarat government has strategically deployed rescue teams in key areas such as the Gir forest, Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary in Kutch, and Mata’s Madh, Barda, and Narayan Sarovar regions.

The landfall of cyclone Biparjoy occurred in Gujarat’s coastal areas on Thursday night, with its intensity downgraded from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read: Cyclone Biparjoy leaves behind trail of destruction; 2 dead, 22 injured in Gujarat

To ensure the safety of the endangered Asiatic lions, the Gujarat government established a total of 184 teams across nine divisions of the Wildlife and Territorial Circle of Junagadh. These teams are actively engaged in rescue operations, swift actions, and the clearance of fallen trees.

The nine divisions include Gir East, Gir West, Sasan, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Morbi, and Junagadh Forest. Additionally, 58 control rooms have been set up to efficiently receive emergency SOS messages concerning wild animals in distress.

According to a statement by the state government, satellite technology is being effectively employed to monitor the movements of lions during natural calamities.

The forest department has implemented a sophisticated lion movement monitoring system, utilising radio collars attached to selected lions residing in groups. This system enables their movements to be recorded in a monitoring cell through a satellite link.

Also Watch: Ground report: Cyclone Biparjoy begins landfall in Saurashtra-Kutch

Presently, a dedicated monitoring team is closely observing 40 lions residing in the Gir forest area and the coastal zone of the state.

To ensure the safety of both lions and human lives, specialised teams were positioned at strategic locations along seven rivers within the Gir forest. These teams are ready to undertake rescue operations if required. Furthermore, in order to safeguard the residents of the Gir area, appropriate measures were taken, including the relocation of people to secure shelter homes.

A total of 46 safe shelters were established in Gir, along with an additional 45 shelters in Barda, offering protection and support to the local population.

In addition, six specialised wildlife rescue teams equipped with the necessary tools and equipment were deployed.

Also Read: LIVE: Cyclone Biparjoy: Trees, poles uprooted; power supply hit; two dead in Gujarat

The official release mentioned that four rescue teams were dispatched to Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary and Dayapar range in Kutch, specifically at Dayapar, Mata Madh, Barda, and Narayan Sarovar.

Moreover, a total of 13 teams, each comprising five members, were formed in the expansive desert area of Kutch. These teams are equipped with essential machinery such as JCBs, tractors, and other necessary equipment, strategically positioned at crucial locations. Furthermore, three teams were deployed in the horse sanctuary, prepared for rescue operations or any other requirements.

Nityanand Srivastav, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden of Gujarat, expressed confidence by assuring that they are fully ready and properly equipped to tackle the challenges posed by the cyclone. He mentioned that they have assembled diverse teams to effectively manage the situation.