It is the biggest rivalry in cricket – and it is about to renew once again. Nearly 130 crore Indians and Pakistanis will be glued to the television as their respective teams meet in the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Given the emotions that an India-Pakistan cricket match generates in both nations, both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, the two captains, have said it is “just be another game”. However, for the millions watching at home, the chance to beat their neighbours on the pitch comes but rarely.

Kohli, India’s talismanic captain, will want to bring the curtain down on his T20 captaincy with the first ICC trophy under his leadership.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya holds the key to India. If he is able to return to bowling, Kohli would feel comfortable going in with two other front-line pacers. But if Pandya can’t bowl, the management would be forced to play an extra all-rounder to find the sixth bowler.

Whether India play Ishan Kishan or Suryakymar Yadav will also be critical. The Jharkhand batsman made a strong case for himself in the opening warm-up game against England by smashing 70. Yadav did not impress in the first practice match but played an assured knock of 38 not out in the second against Australia. With Kohli confirming that KL Rahul will open with Rohit Sharma, the battle for the No 5 spot is likely to pick up.

At least for the opening clash, India could play both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The debate on choosing between the two continues to rage. While Jadeja has more or less become an automatic selection due to his improved batting abilities, Ashwin’s impressive spell against Australia, along with the experience he brings to the table, could work in his favour.

As for Pakistan, Azam and his wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan are the most important members of the squad. The two are currently the highest run-getters across T20s this year and share 29 50-plus scores between them.

As always, the focus will also be on the Pakistani pace attack, comprising of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali. Afridi will once again lead the attack.

Pakistan also boast veteran all-rounders. Be it Shoaib Malik or Mohammad Hafeez, Azam will not be short of experienced players.

Date and Venue:

Sunday, October 24, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel Mentor: MS Dhoni

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.