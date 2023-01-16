Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song

This new honour for Rajamouli's larger-than-life movie comes shortly after winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a film for its 'Naatu Naatu' number

RRR has created history again for the Indian film industry by winning the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’.

This new honour for Rajamouli’s larger-than-life movie comes shortly after winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song in a film for its ‘Naatu Naatu’ number.

The 28th Critics’ Choice Awards handle tweeted: “Congratulations to the cast and crew of @RRRMovie – winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #CriticsChoiceAwards”.

‘RRR’ was competing against movies like the French drama, ‘Close’, the Korean romance mystery, ‘Decision to Leave’, the Argentine film, ‘Argentina 1985’, the German anti-war movie, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, and the Mexican black comedy-drama, ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’.

‘RRR’ is about two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, and their fight for India’s freedom from the British. It is set in the 1920s.

The movie stars Ram Charan, NTR Jr., Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.