Cow dung and urine can strengthen Indian economy: BJP’s Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan knows just what will boost the Indian economy – cows and their dung and urine.

BJP leader Chouhan, addressing a convention of the women’s wing of Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal, was quoted as saying: “A lot of work cannot progress without cows or ox. Therefore, they are very crucial. Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place.”

#WATCH | Cows, their dung and urine can help strengthen the economy of the state and the country if a proper system is put in place,” says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a convention of the women’s wing of Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/Mf2yvmYsf0 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Chouhan further claimed that if women working in the field of cattle-rearing come forward, “our success is assured”.

“We are trying our best to lend support. And with the contribution of women in this field, I am sure that we will succeed. From cow dung and urine, you can make a range of important substances, starting from pesticides to medicines,” he said at the programme titled ‘Shakti 2021’, a platform to discuss and resolve challenges faced by women vets across the country.

The MP government, Chouhan explained, was trying to replace wood with cow dung cakes in cremation grounds.

“In cremation grounds, we are trying that wood is no longer used. Instead cow dung cakes are used for the ceremony. The gaushalas are now getting atmanirbhar (independent). We are procuring cow dung and working in the direction of how we can use it for making fertilisers,” he told the gathering.

Chouhan also raised concern about diseases in cattle, and said a special ambulance will be started to ensure quick treatment for the animals.

“The cattle are getting infected with a lot of diseases. So, just like we have 108 (ambulance helpline) for humans, we are thinking of starting 109 especially for animals, so that they can be ferried to the animal dispensary and given timely treatment,” he added.

“We are also working on ways to increase milk in them, and use animals to strengthen our economy,” he said.

