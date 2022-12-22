COVID surge: Modi holds high-level meeting with Mandaviya, Amit Shah

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday (December 12) afternoon.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials attended the virtual meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, in a statement in Lok Sabha, Mandaviya asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and other countries.

The meeting comes a day after Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Official sources have said random sample testing would be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries. There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

