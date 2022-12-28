COVID: Next 40 days crucial as India may see a spike in cases: Govt

Sources also said that 39 international passengers were found positive for COVID out of the 6,000 tested on arrival in the last two days.

The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge in COVID-19 cases in January, official sources said on Wednesday, citing the pattern of previous outbreaks.

“Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia…. This has been a trend,” an official mentioned.

“The Health Ministry sources, however, said the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low,” they added.

They further stated that the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya would be visiting the Delhi airport to take stock of testing and screening facilities there.

Besides, the government has made random COVID testing mandatory for two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight from Saturday.

The sources said filling up of air suvidha forms and 72-hour prior RT-PCR testing may be made mandatory from next week for international passengers coming from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore.

Amid a spike in COVID cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country’s preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.

In particular, mock drills were also held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.

Most importantly, the latest spike in cases is being specifically driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

Official sources also claimed that the transmissibility of this BF.7 sub-variant is very high and a person infected with the sub-variant can further infect 16 persons.

(With Agency inputs)