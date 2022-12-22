COVID: Modi orders strict surveillance at airports; urges people to be cautious

The prime minister also advised states to audit COVID-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources, the statement said.

Amid concerns over a fresh wave of COVID-19 in the wake of a resurgence of cases in neighbouring China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (December 12) cautioned against complacency and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

Modi was chairing a high-level meeting to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country, preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign and the emergence of new variants and their public health implication.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi has urged everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded public places, at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, while requesting people, especially the elderly and those in the vulnerable groups to take precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the meeting, Modi directed officials to ramp up testing and also genomic sequencing efforts.

Advertisement

States have been asked to share a larger number of samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) for genome sequencing on a daily basis, the PMO said.

“This will support timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country and facilitate undertaking requisite public health measures,” it said.

Modi reiterated that COVID is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, the statement said.

He stressed on the need to ensure that the entire COVID infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high-level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources.

The prime minister also advised states to audit COVID-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources, the statement said.

At the meeting, the health secretary and the member (health) at the NITI Aayog, made a comprehensive presentation on the global COVID situation, including the rising cases in countries.

PM @narendramodi chairs high level meeting to review #COVID19 situation and preparedness in the country.#Unite2FightCorona @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA pic.twitter.com/SpmhWQpflb

— Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 22, 2022

The briefing said that India has been witnessing a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 153 and weekly positivity down to 0.14 per cent in the week ending December 22.

However, 5.9 lakh daily average cases have been reported globally since the last six weeks.

Modi was informed that there is adequate availability with regard to medicines, vaccines and hospital beds.

The prime minister advised regular monitoring of prices and availability of essential medicines.

Highlighting the globally appreciated work of frontline healthcare workers, Prime Minister Modi exhorted them to continue working in the same selfless and dedicated manner, according to the statement.

Explained: Should India worry about COVID now? Will booster shots help?

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, NITI Aayog CEO Parameswaran Iyer, Member (Health) NITI Aayog V K Paul, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Advisor PMO Amit Khare, Home Secretary A K Bhalla, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, among others.

Ahead of the meeting, in a statement in Lok Sabha, Mandaviya asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and other countries.

The meeting comes a day after Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Official sources have said random sample testing would be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries. There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

Also read: Massive surge in COVID cases in China; hospitals swamped with patients