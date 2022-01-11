COVID crisis: Govt extends tax return filing deadline to March 15

The due date for filing of various audit reports has been extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes to February 15.

Take heart. The central government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns to March 15. The last date for filing returns so far was December 31, 2021.

A notification issued by the department of revenue of the finance ministry said the deadline has been extended due to difficulties being faced by taxpayers because of the COVID situation and because of problems being faced while e-filing of audit reports under the provisions of the Income Tax Act 1961.

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

“The due date for furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 30th November 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 31st December 2021 and 28th February 2022… is further extended to 15th March, 2022,” the notification said.

Advertisement

The due date for filing of various audit reports has also been extended by the Central Board of Direct Taxes to February 15.

The government had earlier extended the IT return filing deadline from the original July 31, 2021, to December 31, 2021.