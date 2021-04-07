COVID-19 vaccination at offices for 45+ from April 11

Centre asks states to prepare; each vaccination camp will inoculate 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries

The Centre on Wednesday (April 7) announced that COVID-19 vaccination centres would be opened at workplaces from April 11 onwards, to widen the reach of the vaccine to the eligible group of people above 45 years.

The Union Health Secretary in a letter to chief secretaries of states and Union territories has reportedly asked them to make necessary preparations.

The letter said that each workplace vaccination camp would be tagged with an existing COVID-19 vaccination centre and would aim at inoculating around 1oo eligible and willing beneficiaries.

“In order to increase access of vaccines to these populations (45 years and above) COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at workplaces (public and private) having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these workplaces with existing an COVID vaccination centre,” ANI quoted the letter as saying.

“Such work place vaccination centres may be launched across states/UTs from April 11, 2021,” the Health secretary wrote.

The announcement comes amid the outbreak of a second wave of the infection across the country, with India logging in 1.15 lakh cases on Wednesday, in its biggest single-day infection tally thus far.