COVID-19: India logs record 3.52 lakh new cases, fatalities at 2,812

India, on Monday, had 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, the highest so far. The country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases crossed the 28-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on the day.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,13,658 comprising 16.25 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.62 per cent.

The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 1,43,04,382. The case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19. According to the ICMR, 27,93,21,177 samples have been tested up to April 25 with 14,02,367 samples being tested on Sunday.

The country is also grappling a grave medical Oxygen crisis with multiple deaths being reported across states. In all of the country, Kerala remained the single Oxygen-surplus state. The government had been desperately trying to source Oxygen from all available sources and to ramp up production.

