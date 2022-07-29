Court tells Cong leaders to delete tweets against Smriti Irani, daughter

Congress leaders had accused Irani's daughter of running an "illegal bar" in Goa after an RTI response showed that the licence for running the bar was gotten in the name of a now-deceased person.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D’Souza have been asked by a Delhi High Court to delete, within 24 hours, their tweets on allegations against BJP leader Smriti Irani and her daughter regarding a restaurant in Goa.

The Delhi High Court summoned the three leaders over the matter on August 18 in a defamation case filed by Smriti Irani.

The court said that if the Congress leaders did not remove the tweets, it would have to be done by social media company, or Twitter in this case.

“The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted soon after the court order.

The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 29, 2022

Smriti Irani had said that her daughter is not running a bar but going to college. She had also sent a legal notice to the three Congress leaders and their party demanding a written unconditional apology and withdrawal of allegations against her daughter immediately.