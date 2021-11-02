Counting begins for 29 Assembly, 3 Lok Saha seats

Some of the key candidates in the fray are INLD leader Abhay Chautala, Congress’ Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh and ex-minister from Telangana Rajender.

Counting of votes for three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats spread across 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli has begun.

The Lok Sabha seats for which by-elections were held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

The by-elections for Sindgi and Hangal in Karnataka will be crucial for new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who replaced BS Yediyurappa.

