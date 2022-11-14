COP27: Indian moms join global fight for children’s right to clean air

A delegation of mothers, comprising activists from India, Botswana, Brazil, Ghana, South Africa and the UK, is at COP27, urging world leaders to put children’s health at the heart of climate discussions

“Are we failing our children? Did we do enough to stop climate change? Can we say we have a last chance? If yes, then what are we waiting for?”

These were the questions posed by Bhavreen Kandhari, co-founder of Warrior Moms India, in an article she wrote earlier this month before the beginning of COP 27 at Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt.

Warrior Moms brings mothers together in India to press for clean air for the sake of their children’s health. The organisation presently has presence in nine states – Punjab, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Delegation of mothers

Warrior Moms is part of a delegation of mothers from the ‘Our Kids’ Climate’ and ‘Parents for Future Global’ — two networks uniting parents to act on climate — attending COP27 to urge world leaders to put children’s health, rights and futures at the heart of climate discussions and negotiations.

The mothers’ delegation comprises grassroots activists from Botswana, Brazil, Ghana, India, South Africa and the UK. It held a press conference on November 10 — Youth and Future Generations Day at COP27 — to urge world leaders to put kids first.

“The urgency and desperation of mothers is the reason that we’re here and stressing leaders to keep the Kids First in every decision,” said Bhavreen at the press conference.

Air pollution and the climate crisis are both caused by the burning of fossil fuels and almost 90 per cent of children across the world are estimated to be inhaling dirty air. India is one of the most polluted countries in the world. According to the 2019 World Air Quality Report, India has 21 of the 30 most polluted cities in the world where air quality can be as much as 10 times over the safe limits of air pollution recommended by the WHO.

Sharing of experience

“These fossil fuels threaten our children’s health. As a parent and as a mother I ask you to please sign onto the fossil fuel treaty and let’s get our governments to pick a side and protect us,” Bhavreen said. She shared the experience of her teenage “twin daughters battling with damaged lungs” and their struggle to breathe in Delhi where the government was forced to close schools a few days ago amid severe AQI levels.

“So that urgency and desperation of mothers is the reason that we are here and stressing to leaders to keep the kids first in every decision,” was her emotional appeal. “What is the most important thing to a parent? To keep your child safe and healthy and to give them a good future. How does that happen in the midst of a climate and pollution crisis?” she asked.

‘The Kids First’ film

At the press conference was also launched the #KidsFirst film, which captures dreams and fears of children from age 3 to 16 from 16 countries.

Dr Maria Neira, from the World Health Organization (WHO), who joined the mothers for the film launch, said: “World leaders better watch out. The mothers are coming and they care about their children’s health and futures passionately. We have to move to clean energy as quickly as possible. Our children’s health and futures demand nothing less.”

The parent groups have handed over letters to heads of state and delegates demanding that they end financing for all new fossil fuels now. The letter is signed by almost 500 groups from 44 countries and represents one of the biggest mobilisation of parents on any issue ever.