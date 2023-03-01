Cooking gas to cost ₹50 more per cylinder; ATF price slashed by 4%

Non-subsidized LPG price was hiked to ₹1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder, while ATF price was cut by ₹4,606.50 per kilolitre

Price of cooking gas (LPG) on Wednesday (March 1) was hiked by ₹50 per cylinder, while that of jet fuel (ATF) was cut by 4 per cent.

Non-subsidized LPG price was hiked to ₹1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder – the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said.

Separately, ATF price was cut by ₹4,606.50 per kilolitre to ₹1,07,750.27 per kl.