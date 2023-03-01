Cooking gas to cost ₹50 more per cylinder; ATF price slashed by 4%

Non-subsidized LPG price was hiked to ₹1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder, while ATF price was cut by ₹4,606.50 per kilolitre

The Federal
0
COMMENTS
LPG, ATF, price, oil company
This is the first increase in the price of LPG since July 2022, an oil company price notification said.

Price of cooking gas (LPG) on Wednesday (March 1) was hiked by ₹50 per cylinder, while that of jet fuel (ATF) was cut by 4 per cent.

Non-subsidized LPG price was hiked to ₹1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder – the first increase since July 2022, an oil company price notification said.

Also read: ATF prices slash by 4.5%, commercial LPG prices down by ₹25.5

Advertisement



Separately, ATF price was cut by ₹4,606.50 per kilolitre to ₹1,07,750.27 per kl.

CATCH US ON: