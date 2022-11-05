Consumer protection body asks Cloudtail to recall 1,033 pressure cookers, pay fine

CCPA statement said that domestic pressure cookers were sold through e-commerce platform Amazon in violation of mandatory BIS standards

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on Cloudtail India for selling pressure cookers on Amazon in violation of mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) standards.

The authority has asked Cloudtail to recall 1,033 pressure cookers and also reimburse the money to customers.

CCPA statement

According to an official statement, CCPA, headed by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, has passed an order against Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd for “violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice” by selling domestic pressure cookers in violation of mandatory standards.

The standards are prescribed as per Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020.

Penalty imposed

“The company was also directed to pay a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 for selling domestic pressure cookers to consumers in violation of mandatory standards prescribed under the QCO and violating the rights of consumers,” the statement said.

The CCPA initiated suo-moto action against e-commerce platforms for sale of domestic pressure cookers in violation to compulsory standard.

Notice to e-commerce platforms

The CCPA had issued notice to major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Shopclues and Snapdeal, as well as to the sellers registered on these platforms.

“Cloudtail India Pvt Ltd is the seller of pressure cooker namely ‘Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Outer Lid Pressure Cooker, 4 L (does not give pressure alert by whistle)’,” the statement said.

The pressure cooker was being offered for sale to consumers on Amazon e-commerce platform.

Cloudtail submitted in its reply to CCPA that after the QCO (Quality Control Order) came into force, it had suspended the import of the pressure cooker.

