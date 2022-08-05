Congress stages pan-India protests against price rise, job crisis; Rahul, Priyanka detained

Wearing black clothes, Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in the Parliament House complex on Friday and took out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan as part of their nationwide stir against price rise, the GST hike on essential items and unemployment

Delhi police on Friday, August 5, detained Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside the AICC headquarters, where they had joined other party members in a protest against the unemployment crisis and inflation in the country.

The Congress had called a nationwide protest on Friday.

#WATCH | Police detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation. The party called a nationwide protest today. pic.twitter.com/JTnWrrAT9T — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

#WATCH Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra jumps over a police barricade placed near AICC during party protest against price rise & unemployment in Delhi She was later detained by police during the Congress protest pic.twitter.com/s7lqYqsnEh — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Congress’ interim president and MP Sonia Gandhi also joined protests inside the Parliament complex.

The protesting MPs of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the GST hike on essential items be withdrawn, with party chief Sonia standing with the women MPs of the party holding a banner outside gate number 1 of Parliament.

Democracy is a memory. pic.twitter.com/CnobQwSm44 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2022



The protesters were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Sonia did not take part in the march. The other MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk.

Rahul, senior party leaders KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Gaurav Gogoi were detained and taken away in a police bus from Vijay Chowk.

Congress MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Ranjeet Ranjan detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp in Delhi pic.twitter.com/JjTXcccHQU — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

Speaking to the media at Vijay Chowk, Rahul said, “We are here to raise the issue of price rise,” adding that “democracy is being murdered.”

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat was detained by the police during the protest

MPs manhandled

Asked if the MPs were manhandled, he answered in the affirmative.

“Our job is to resist these forces, our job is to ensure that democracy in India is protected, our job is to raise the issues of people. We are doing that,” the former Congress chief said.

He alleged that some of the party MPs were even “beaten up” by police. “Again today, Congress MPs denied democratic right to protest against price rise, unemployment and GST. Bundled into police vans at Vijay Chowk. It’s clear, only those who are afraid try to instil fear!” party leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, said the party is trying to draw the attention of a government that is completely “indifferent to the astronomical price rise”.

At Vijay Chowk, the Congress protesters were seen resisting police personnel who were trying to take them away.

Congress leader Manish Tewari posted a video message on Twitter from a police bus, saying they were trying to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan when they were detained at Vijay Chowk.

Leaders and workers of the Congress assembled at the party headquarters here to participate in the nationwide protest against price rise, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) hike on essential items and unemployment.

The party is also protesting against the government’s alleged misuse of probe agencies to target its leaders.

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, reached the party headquarters in the morning.

Permission denied

Delhi police has denied permission to the Opposition party to stage a protest in the national capital as prohibitory orders are in place in the New Delhi district.

The Congress workers also seek to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modis residence.

The protesting Congress MPs tied lemons, chillies and empty packets of dairy products around their neck as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, security at the Congress headquarters has been beefed up as the party workers, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are slated to gherao the prime minister’s residence.

A large number of police personnel has been deployed at 24, Akbar road amid heavy rains in Central Delhi.

The entire lane leading up to the Congress office has been barricaded and the media barred to enter the party office.

(With inputs from agencies)