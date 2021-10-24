Congress slams ‘tax dacoity’ as fuel prices hiked for fifth day

Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to attack the Modi government.

As petrol and diesel prices were on Sunday hiked for the fifth straight day by 35 paise per litre each, the Congress hauled up the BJP-led central government over the surge, with both Rahul Gandhi, former party president, and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party general secretary, launching an attack on Twitter.

Terming as “tax dacoity” the shooting prices of fuel, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with the hashtag “TaxExtortion” that there would be some respite from the surge if elections take place somewhere.

“Tax dacoity over petrol prices is rising. There would be some respite from it if elections take place somewhere,” he said.

Priyanka took a swipe at the Centre by saying that the Modi government had created records in “giving trouble” to people. She even tagged a media report which said that this year petrol prices had increased by a record Rs 23.53.

“Modiji’s government has made big records in giving trouble to the public. Highest unemployment: in Modi government. Government properties being sold: in Modi government. Petrol rates increased the most in a year: in Modi government,” Priyanka wrote in Hindi.

Not just Rahul and Priyanka, even Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a dig at the government by tagging the media report shared by Priyanka and tweeting: “Achche Din” (good days).

Petrol price in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.59 a litre, and Rs 113.46 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 104.38 a litre, while in Delhi, it costs Rs 96.32 per litre.

