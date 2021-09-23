Contrast, compare: Congress posts Manmohan’s pics in response to Modi’s shots

The Congress on Thursday posted on Twitter photographs of former prime minister Manmohan Singh onboard Air India 1, interacting with journalists.

“Some photographs are harder to copy,” the Congress said. The post came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a photograph on Wednesday from his US-bound flight. “A long flight also means opportunity to go through papers and some file work,” Modi wrote.

The Congress’s post came as a swipe at Modi, that Singh used to even address press conferences on his flight. The Congress’s tweet went viral in no time, with social media users asking the Congress whether the party used to take so many journalists on former prime minister’s foreign tours on taxpayers’ money.

Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One. pic.twitter.com/JiYlQcX0HE — Congress (@INCIndia) September 23, 2021

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

Modi boarded the Air Force 1 Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft for the US on Wednesday and reached there on Thursday. He was welcomed at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington by members of Indian American community.

“Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Modi tweeted.

This is Modi’s first visit to the United States after Joseph Biden became president. On Thursday he will meet Vice President Kamala Harris. On Friday, he will be in New York and address the UNGA before flying back to India.