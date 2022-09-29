Congress party elections: Gehlot pulls out of CP race, ‘won’t contest polls’

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh is being seen as a replacement for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the post of Congress president by the party high command

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has pulled out of the race for the Congress President’s post saying that he will not contest the polls.

Calling the events that took place in Rajasthan over the past three days as unfortunate, he said that he has left it to Sonia Gandhi to decide who will be Rajasthan CM. After meeting party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi, Gehlot told reporters that he apologised to Gandhi for the developments on Sunday (September 25) when MLAs supporting him defied the high command and skipped the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

Further, Gehlot said, “For the last 50 years, I have worked as a loyal soldier of the Congress. The party has given me several posts, opportunities. I became CM thrice because of Sonia Gandhi. Despite all this, what happened in Rajasthan in the past few days has left me completely shaken.”

He added, “It has been the tradition at our CLP meeting to pass one-line resolution (asking CP to nominate the CM). For whatever reasons, for the first time such a resolution could not be passed. I, as CLP leader, take full moral responsibility for that and I will never forgive myself for this lapse. I have apologised to Sonia ji also. And, because of the events of the past few days and my moral responsibility in it, I have decided I will not contest CP election.”

“Who will remain the CM, who will become the CM is not my decision to make. It is for Sonia Gandhi to decide,” he said, claiming that he has always been a “disciplined soldier of Congress”

“I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight in the polls (for Congress President). When he didn’t accept, I said I’ll contest but now with that incident (#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis), I’ve decided not to contest the elections,” he reiterated.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Thursday (September 29) collected nomination form for the party’s presidential polls, declaring that he would file it at 11.15 am on September 30, the day the deadline for the process ends.

Advertisement

The Congress’ other candidate Shashi Tharoor is also expected to file his nomination at 12.30 pm on Thursday.

There, however, is no clarity whether any other candidate will join the fray.

Singh, 75, until Wednesday had not confirmed his candidature for the CP polls, stating that he was yet to seek permission from the Congress high command for the same.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister is a likely replacement for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was the first choice of the Gandhis for the Congress president’s role. Gehlot, however, upset the party high command and leaders after his supporters rebelled against the proposition of Sachin Pilot being made the Rajasthan chief minister.

Also read: With Digvijay’s entry, Congress president poll takes interesting twist

Gehlot has reached 10, Janpath to meet party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi to discuss the situation. The Rajasthan Chief Minister who reached Delhi on Wednesday night, had requested for an appointment with Sonia on Thursday, just in time before the Friday deadline for filing of nomination for CP poll ends.

Delhi | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrives at 10 Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/kMbYWnzF35 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

Earlier on Thursday, Sonia had a near hour-long meeting with party’s organisational general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, KC Venugopal, sources said.

Also read: Not interested in becoming Congress president, says Digvijaya Singh

Pilot too has sought an appointment with Sonia but hasn’t been given time.