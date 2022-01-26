Padma Bhushan for Azad draws criticism from veretan Cong men, praise from G-23

The former J&K chief minister, however, refuted claims that he has changed his Twitter bio, referring to reports that suggest he would join the BJP

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was conferred Padma Bhushan on January 25 for his contribution towards public affairs. The announcement, however, reignited a war of words between G-23 (a group of veteran Congress leaders opposed to Gandhi dynasty) and Congress loyalists.

Both factions within Congress took potshots at each other throughout the day as Azad tried hard to justify his loyalty towards the party he has served for so many years.

Former Union Minister and another G-23 member, Anand Sharma, was the first to wish Azad. “Heartiest congratulations to Ghulam Nabi ji for well-deserved recognition of his lifelong enriching contribution to public service and Parliamentary democracy,” Sharma tweeted.

Two days back, Azad found a mention in Congress’ list of star campaigners for the first phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. Others in the list from G-23, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Raj Babbar too are among the star campaigners for the party. Kapil Sibal, however, was omitted from the list.

Kapil Sibal was more candid in his congratulatory message for the former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister. “Ghulam Nabi Azad conferred Padam Bhushan. Congratulations bhaijan. Ironic that the Congress doesn’t need his services when the nation recognises his contributions to public life,” Sibal tweeted.

Raj Babbar, also a Congress leader, too extended his best wishes to Azad. “Congratulations @ghulamnazad Sahab ! You’re like an elder brother and your impeccable public life & commitment to Gandhian ideals have always been an inspiration. The #PadmaBhushan is an ideal recognition of 5 decades of your meticulous service to the nation,” Babbar tweeted.

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh was the first to pass an adverse remark on Padma award for Azad. Ramesh tweeted: “Ghulam, not Azad (enslaved, not free)”, referring to former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee rejecting Padma Bhushan.

“Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee declines the Padma Bhushan award. Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad not Ghulam,” Ramesh wrote on his Twitter handle. He also shared a passage from a book about former bureaucrat PN Haskar’s refusal of the award.

Azad did not directly respond to Ramesh’s criticism, but said the news of him having changed his Twitter bio, construed as an apparent sign of exit from Congress, is false. “Some mischievous propaganda is being circulated by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added to my Twitter profile. The profile is as it was earlier,” Azad tweeted.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma are among the “G-23”, who wrote a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in August 2020, seeking leadership change within the party and drastic reforms in the organisation.

The G-23’s tirade against the Gandhis was looked upon as a rebellion against the party high command.

Speculations were rife that Ghulam Nabi Azad would be joining BJP, mainly because a day before, RPN Singh, a former minister in the previous UPA government, quit the Congress saying the party was “no longer what it used to be”. Singh then joined the BJP.