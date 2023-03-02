Congress’ Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra to begin in Goa from March 4

The Congress haath se haath jodo campaign will begin from March 4 in Goa to reach out to people who are distressed due to inflation, unemployment and price rise, the partys state unit chief Amit Patkar said on Thursday.

The yatra will cover all 40 Assembly segments of Goa and will involve issuing a “chargesheet” on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union governments “failure to fulfil promises made to the citizens”, he said.

“The main aim is to take the message of Rahul Gandhis Bharat Jodo Yatra to every household in the state. Congress workers will meet every family in Goa to highlight the failures of the Narendra Modi and Pramod Sawant governments,” Patkar added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)