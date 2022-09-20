Congress chief polls: Stage set for Tharoor vs Gehlot contest?

Sonia welcomed the idea of more people contesting the polls and dispelled the notion that there would be an official candidate

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday met Sonia Gandhi and expressed his intention to contest the upcoming AICC chief polls, while the Congress president conveyed that she would stay “neutral” in the elections.

Sonia welcomed the idea of more people contesting the polls and dispelled the notion that there would be an “official candidate”, they said.

The feedback by Sonia on Tharoor’s desire to contest is being seen by many as an encouragement to him to contest and he could announce his candidature in the next few days.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is being considered a candidate for the top post favoured by the present dispensation. According to reports, the stage is set for a direct contest between Tharoor, three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram and Gehlot, a Sonia-Rahul family loyalist.

On Tharoor’s meeting with Sonia and the speculation over it, the Congress said no one needs a nod to contest the presidential election as it is an open, democratic and transparent process.

“Anybody who wants to contest is free and welcome to do so. This has been the consistent position of Congress President and Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is an open, democratic and transparent process. Nobody needs anybodys nod to contest,” AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

Adding to the buzz over the possibility of his contesting Congress president polls, Tharoor met Sonia at her 10 Janpath residence here. He, however, refused to divulge any details about the meeting.

Tharoor, who was among the group of 23 leaders who had written to Gandhi in 2020 demanding organisational overhaul, also endorsed a petition on Monday by a group of young party members seeking “constructive reforms”.

Asked about the possibility of him running for the post of the Congress president, Tharoor had told PTI earlier this month, “I have only welcomed the fact that an election will be held. I believe that is very good for the party.”

Meanwhile, the Make-Rahul-Gandhi-AICC-president-again chorus is growing louder in Congress with over half a dozen state units so far seeking his elevation to the top post, even as uncertainty and suspense persisted over whether he would take on the mantle.

After Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat units of the Congress demanded that Rahul be made party chief, the party’s Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai units passed resolutions calling for his elevation to the post of president on Monday.

(With Agency inputs)