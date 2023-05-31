Cong takes ‘missing’ jibe over wrestlers’ stir; Smriti Irani replies with dig at Rahul

Meenakshi Lekhi, who was caught sprinting towards her car to avoid questions on the wrestlers’ agitation, also fell prey to Congress’s Twitter attack

Taking a dig at two female Union ministers for their silence on the wrestlers’ protest over sexual harassment, the Congress on Wednesday (May 31) tweeted that while Smriti Irani hides tweets asking uncomfortable questions on the subject, Meenakshi Lekhi runs from them.

The party also shared a poster stating that Irani, the Union women and child development minister, had gone “missing”.

Irani’s reply

Irani, however, retorted to the poster with a witty response and took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the process. She wrote in Hindi, “O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village, Vidhan Sabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi, towards Dhuranpur.”

She added that if they were looking for a “former MP” they should contact the US. Rahul Gandhi, who is currently in the US, lost the Amethi parliamentary constituency to Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and his MP status earlier this year after being sentenced to two years in prison in the “Modi surname” case.

हे दिव्य राजनीतिक प्राणी , मैं अभी सिरसिरा गाँव , विधान सभा सलोन , लोक सभा अमेठी से निकली हूँ धूरनपुर की ओर । अगर पूर्व सांसद को ढूँढ रहे हो तो कृपया अमेरिका संपर्क करें । https://t.co/2rEUKLPCK8 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2023

Irani’s Cabinet colleague Lekhi was caught sprinting towards her car to avoid questions on the wrestlers’ agitation in a widely-shared video.

The Congress’s jibe was in reference to the BJP leaders’ silence on the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestlers’ stir

The wrestlers on Tuesday threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga in Haridwar but went back after farmer leader Naresh Tikait talked them out of it. Tikait, who is also a khap leader, has called for a mahapanchayat on Thursday to take a decision on the agitation. The wrestlers have given the government five days after which they said they would immerse their medals.

Things came to a head on May 28, when they tried to march towards the new Parliament building and were detained by the Delhi Police. They have been demanding the arrest of Singh, who they have accused of sexual exploitation.

Two FIRs have been filed against him, including one under the POCSO Act, and investigation is on. However, the WFI chief has denied all charges and said he would “hang himself” even if one allegation against him is proved.

(With agency inputs)