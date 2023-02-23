Cong leader Pawan Khera moves SC after being deplaned, arrested at Delhi airport

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport in New Delhi, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said the police were on their way and would explain the reason to him.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday approached the Supreme Court immediately after he was arrested by the Assam Police from the Delhi airport on Thursday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the petition filed in relation at 3 pm after an urgent mentioning was made by Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singvhi. The senior advocate informed the CJI that Khera was about to board a flight at 11 AM from the Delhi airport, but he was deplaned.

Earlier, the Congress claimed Khera was deplaned from an Indigo flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party’s plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

Later, Khera was arrested from Delhi airport by Assam Police in connection with a case.

A case has been registered against Congress leader Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district A team of Assam police left for Delhi to take remand of Pawan Khera in connection with the case: Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IGP L&O and Spox of Assam police pic.twitter.com/2rZ9JmpekO — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

IndiGo said the passenger was deplaned by the police and it is following the advice of concerned authorities.

In a statement, the airline said, “The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers.”

“A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord,” it added.

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

“We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order? — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) February 23, 2023

“What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?” she said.

The flight was delayed.

Modi govt is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning @Pawankhera ji from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary. Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement & silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji. pic.twitter.com/mKVeuRGnfR — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 23, 2023