Cong leader Pawan Khera moves SC after being deplaned, arrested at Delhi airport

As drama escalated at terminal one of the domestic airport in New Delhi, flight staff told Congress leaders there was confusion with Khera's bags. They said the police were on their way and would explain the reason to him.

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac. This image was tweeted by Jairam Ramesh.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Thursday approached the Supreme Court immediately after he was arrested by the Assam Police from the Delhi airport on Thursday.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the petition filed in relation at 3 pm after an urgent mentioning was made by Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singvhi. The senior advocate informed the CJI that Khera was about to board a flight at 11 AM from the Delhi airport, but he was deplaned.

Earlier, the Congress claimed Khera was deplaned from an Indigo flight to Raipur, where he was going to attend the party’s plenary session. Several party leaders got off the plane after Khera was deboarded and staged a dharna on the tarmac.

Later, Khera was arrested from Delhi airport by Assam Police in connection with a case.

IndiGo said the passenger was deplaned by the police and it is following the advice of concerned authorities.

In a statement, the airline said, “The flight is delayed as of now and we regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers.”

“A passenger was deplaned by the police at the Delhi airport from Raipur-bound flight 6E 204. Some other passengers have also decided to deboard on their own accord,” it added.

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac.

“We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, who was also on the flight, said on Twitter.

“What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?” she said.

The flight was delayed.

