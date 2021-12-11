Condition of IAF chopper crash survivor Varun Singh ‘fluctuating’

Varun Singh's father Colonel K P Singh said that his son's condition was fluctuating and his health condition continued to be unstable. However, he felt that Varun was in the best hands

The health condition of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, who is being treated at Bengaluru’s Command hospital, is “fluctuating” and his condition cannot be defined, said his father Colonel K P Singh (retired) on Saturday (December 11). However, he is a fighter, he said, and he would win this battle.

While IAF officials confirmed that the sole survivor of the ill-fated Russian-made Mi-17V5 helicopter crash remained critical but stable.

Captain Varun’s father Singh told PTI that his son would emerge victorious. “He is a fighter. He will come out,” he said, adding that he was confident that Varun was getting the best treatment and was in the best hands.

“There is so much fluctuation that how (my son is) cannot be defined. In the hourly monitoring, there are rises and falls. You cannot say. Everyone is discussing. We are in the best hands. He is in the best hands, rather,” said Singh, reported Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Also read: IAF’s senior-most helicopter pilot to head investigation into crash

After miraculously surviving the crash, in which 13 others had died, including the Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, Varun Singh, was rescued from the crash site. At first, he was admitted to a hospital at Wellington in the Nilgiris but later, he was shifted to Air Force’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

Varun Singh had been honoured with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind this year,

The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited Varun at the hospital on Friday. Admitting that most of Varun’s body had been affected by burn injuries, he added that he was getting the best treatment for it under the supervision of expert doctors. “I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” Bommai said.

Group Captain Singh, an instructor at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, was acting as the liaison officer for General Rawat’s visit to the college. Hence, he had received General Rawat at the Sulur airbase from where they flew towards Wellington. However, just seven minutes before they could reach their destination, the control room of the Sulur airbase lost contact with the ill-fated chopper.health condition of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh,d win this battle.