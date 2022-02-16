Composer-singer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69

Lahiri, who had multiple health issues, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated. He died due to obstructive sleep apnea

Renowned music director Bappi Lahiri passed away in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. He was 69.

“Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to obstructive sleep apnea, shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of Mumbai’s CritiCare told PTI.

According to reports, Lahiri was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for COVID last year. He was discharged later.

Born in Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district to musician parents, Lahiri was initiated into music from an early age and started playing the table at the age of three.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

Popularising the synthesized disco music genre in India, Lahiri was known for his compositions in films like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Namak Halal, and Sharabi. His song ‘I am a disco dancer,’ featuring Mithun is still a hit number played at weddings and functions in small towns and villages across the country.

Lahiri’s last directed and sung ‘Bhankas’ in the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

His last screen appearance was on reality show Big Boss 15.

The singer in 2014 had joined the BJP and had fought the Lok Sabha elections the same year from the Serampur constituency of West Bengal.

He was feted with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Filmfare Awards in 2018.