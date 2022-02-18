College principal in Karnataka files FIR against hijab-wearing students

The development comes as the Karnataka High Court Special Bench continues to hear the hijab case on a daily basis

The principal of a college in Tumakuru, Karnataka, has filed a first information report (FIR) against some students for violating prohibitory orders and wearing hijab to class.

The development comes as the Karnataka High Court Special Bench continues to hear the hijab case on a daily basis.

The principal of Empress College lodged a complaint with the Tumakuru City Police against 15 to 20 students for violating prohibitory orders in the last two days. However, no student has been named in the complaint.

This is the first FIR against students for protesting against authorities and seeking permission to attend classes wearing hijab. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has earlier stated that there will be no soft approach towards the students anymore and has directed to initiate action against those who flout the interim orders.

In yet another incident, the principal of Indi College in Vijayapura district has sent back a Hindu student for wearing ‘sindoor’ (vermillion). She was stopped at the gate and asked to remove the sindoor as no religious symbols are allowed. The relatives came to the school premises and questioned the authorities. After the intervention of police, the student was let inside the classroom. Sriram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik has demanded suspension of the principal and condemned the action.

Meanwhile, a video of the principal of Junior College in Coorg shouting at hijab-wearing students to leave the college premises has gone viral.

The hijab row started a month ago when Muslim students were denied entry into a pre-university government college in Karnataka’s Udupi town. The reason offered by the administration was that the students adorned in hijabs were violating the dress code of their institute. The students said the hijab was an integral part of their religion and as such affirmed their right to practise their faith.

The hijab row soon made its way into other parts of northern Karnataka where right-wing students as well as Muslim women (supported by ambedkarite and student activists) protested against and in favour of the hijab, respectively.

Last week, the Karnataka HC stated that all educational institutions shall be reopened, and students can attend classes in keeping with the dress code (ie. without their hijabs).

The case is still being heard by the court.