Citing Gurpurab, Muslims refuse to offer prayers at Gurugram gurudwaras

We will take a final decision on namaz next week, Gurudwara Singh Sabha Committee spokesman says

A day after the Gurudwara Singh Sabha Committee of Gurugram announced that it was opening its doors to Muslims for them to offer Friday prayers at its premises, Muslims did not offer namaz at any gurudwara in Millennium City.

The committee said on Friday that due to Gurpurab celebrations, Muslims themselves refused to offer prayers.

“The committee had decided to offer space for namaz if Muslims were facing problems; will let them offer namaz here. Due to Gurpurab, the Muslims themselves refused to offer namaz to avoid any conflict. We will take a final decision on namaz next week,” the spokesperson of the committee, Daya Singh, said:

“Why is there an issue in offering namaz in public or open space when we can take out Kanwar Yatra or Nagar Kirtan? During the 1984 riots, Muslims gave a message of brotherhood by saving the lives of thousands of Sikhs,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Gurugram resident, Lakhiram Yeduvanshi, has offered his land to Muslims to perform namaz.

“I contacted the chairman of the Muslim Ekta Manch in order to offer them land to offer namaz. There are some people who want to disturb the peace in the area. I am offering my plot to the Muslim brothers to perform namaz,” Yeduvanshi said.

On November 18, the gurdwara association of Sadar Bazar in Gurugram had decided to offer its premises for Friday prayers following objections over the offering of namaz in public and open places.

The administration had withdrawn permission to offer namaz at eight out of 37 designated sites.

As per an official statement from the district administration, the permission was cancelled after an objection from local people and resident welfare association.

On several occasions, residents of Gurugram have complained and staged protests against Friday namaz offered at a public ground.