Chinese army tortured son, says father of abducted teen

The father of a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army has said his son should undergo a thorough medical check-up.

Miram Tarom, who went missing from Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh on January 18, is mentally disturbed and was subjected to physical assault and electric shocks in captivity, father Opang Tarom said.

“My son was kept blindfolded by the Chinese PLA for 10 days. He is mentally disturbed. His hand has injury marks, which tell the story of the atrocities committed against him. He was also subjected to mild electric shocks and suffered physical assault at the hands of the Chinese,” Opang said.

The PLA reportedly chased Miram and his friend Johny Yaying for several kilometres into Indian territory. But while Yaying managed to escape, Miram was not so lucky. It was the friend who informed the Indian authorities about Miram’s abduction.

“I want my son to be thoroughly checked; the army conducted a COVID-19 test, but what about his injuries? An investigation needs to conducted into what was fed to him, and his mental state should also be tracked,” the father added.

Opang is a farmer and has five sons. Miram is the third of his brothers and is in Class VIII. He was home due to schools being closed because of the pandemic.

“It was the first time Miram went hunting that day, with his friend Johny Yaying. I am really worried for him,” the father told News18 in a phone interview.

The army reunited the teenager with his family at a function in Tuting, Upper Siang district, on the evening of January 31, an official said. Deputy commissioner Shaswat Saurabh said the local administration and panchayat gave Miram a warm welcome.

The Chinese army handed over Miram to the Indian Army on January 27 at the Wacha-Damai interaction point at Kibithu in Anjaw district, where he underwent quarantine and completed legal formalities.