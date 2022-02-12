China’s disregard for written agreements cause of LAC stand-off: Jaishankar

Quad had a discussion on India-China relations, because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood, Jaishankar said

Addressing a press conference in Melbourne on the sides of the Quad Foreign ministers’ meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pointed out on Saturday that the current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has risen due to the disregard of written agreements by China not to gather soldiers at the border.

The Union Minister made the comments in response to a question on the eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops.

“Yes, we (Quad) had a discussion on India-China relations, because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. And it’s an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from the Indo-Pacific region,” Jaishankar said.

“When a large country disregards written commitments, I think it’s an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community,” Jaishankar added.

Jaishankar gifted his Australian counterpart Marise Payne a cricket bat signed by former India skipper Virat Kohli during a visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with Payne, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on Friday.

“Anybody who doubts that Quad has a positive message and positive approach should have been with us at the MCG yesterday. I think a major advancement was made when we could teach ministers, Hayashi and Secretary Blinken, the intricacies of cricket, including bowling and how to actually use the seam on the cricket ball,” Jaishankar said.

“All four of us yesterday, the two of us and Blinkin and Hayashi as well, made that point that we are here to do positive things. We are here to contribute to the peace, prosperity and stability of the region,” Jaishankar said, amidst China’s vehement opposition to the formation of the Quad grouping.

