Defence minister to brief Parliament shortly on army chopper crash

Three people have been rescued while the search is on to trace others

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was one of the 14 defence personnel on board the Army helicopter that crashed in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday (December 8), the Indian Air Force confirmed on Wednesday (December 8).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will issue a statement in Parliament shortlyand later fly to the spot of accident.

The chopper took off at 11.47 am and crashed near a government estate at 12.20 pm in the Nilgiris in Coonoor district of Tamil Nadu, about 10 kms from Wellington. As per reports, it took more than an hour to douse the fire.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/cnKn7RNFeR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Advertisement

As per media reports, four people are confirmed dead. There are speculations that Gen Rawat’s wife too was on board, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Media reports suggest that three people have been rescued while the search is on to trace the others.

The three people rescued suffered serious injuries and are being treated at Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district.

(This is a developing story)