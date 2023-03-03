Chennai concert to witness Scottish melodies, Naga and Tamil folk songs

Hundred young musicians, aged between 8 and 20, will perform on Saturday at a concert here brought together by The AR Rahman Foundations Sunshine Orchestra, Sistema Scotlands Big Noise and KM Music Conservatory.

The Concert for Friendship will see the orchestra and the choir perform popular works of Puccini, Verdi, Grieg, and Beethoven besides Scottish melodies, Naga and Tamil folk songs and Carnatic songs. It will also feature soprano Divya Iyer and the world premiere of “Malabar”, composed and performed by guitarist Matt Bacon.

The concert is organised by the KM Music Conservatory in collaboration with the British Council to celebrate the ability of music in cultivating friendship. It is a part of the ongoing India/UK Together, a Season of Culture, the British Council programme to mark Indias 75th anniversary.

The aim of the collaboration is to explore musical ideas and provide an opportunity for the exchange of cultures. This programme has been curated, keeping in mind the sensibilities and life experiences of these young artists.

Rahman, brand ambassador of India/UK Together, and founding director of the AR Rahman Foundation, said “As an artist, it is my absolute pleasure to support such an important cultural landmark, enabling creative excellence, shining the spotlight on diverse artists, and bringing diverse audiences together to appreciate the arts and culture.” According to Janaka Pushpanathan, director (south India) at British Council, “The Concert for Friendship is the crescendo of the India/UK Together Season of Culture and celebrates the universal power of music across borders. With over 100 young musicians from Scotland, Nagaland and Chennai, the performance promises to be a treat.” Adam J Greig, artistic director KM Music Conservatory, said bringing young people together to make music is a transformative experience, especially when this happens across country and culture boundaries.

Nicola Killean, director and CEO of Sistema Scotland, said the young people at Big Noise have been invited to take part in the Concert for Friendship in India, celebrating friendship through music and the wonderful bonds between our vibrant cultures.

“Big Noise is all about improving lives and strengthening communities. The opportunity to travel internationally, representing their communities, is a major milestone for the young people and is testimony to their hard work and dedication over many years. We are overjoyed that our young people are embarking on this exciting journey and unforgettable experience, and we are most grateful for the support from the British Council, KM Music Conservatory and the AR Rahman Foundation to enable this to happen.” The concert will be held at Chennais Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

