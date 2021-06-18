Check this out: Battlegrounds Mobile India beta now available

Download size is around 700MB; so, ensure you have storage space before downloading

Battlegrounds Mobile India beta is now available for download. For those registered earlier, check out the app’s listing on PlayStore. Krafton, the game’s developer, has added prompts asking users if they are over 18 years old and located in India. The game also states that all the data is stored in India.

The download size is just around 700MB. So, ensure you have enough storage space before downloading. If the site says the beta program is full, try after a few hours as the company says it will open the slots soon.

The early access is currently limited only to a few players. Some users have also reported download and internal server errors.

“Progress made while in Early Access will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases. An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day. The link for the Early Access will remain the same,” the company said.

You can also download by using the APK and OBB files of the game. Once you download it, you will be required to create a new account as you won’t be able to access your old PUBG Mobile account.

However, the game allows you to transfer your PUBG account’s data. Players will have to create a new username as the game does not accept old usernames. The game allows you to log in using your Facebook, Play Games and other accounts.

To attract PUBG fans and players, Krafton says it has special rewards for those who pre-register for the game. The company has noted that these rewards will be specific to Indian users only.

While it is not known what these rewards are, Krafton says the game will be free to play on mobile devices – both iOS and Android.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to offer the same game modes as PUBG Mobile, including battle royale, team deathmatch, and war mode.