Change yourself or there’ll be changes: Modi’s ultimatum to truant MPs

Addressing MPs at the BJP’s Parliamentary party meeting, the PM also asked them to organise sports competitions in their respective constituencies

Taking note of the absence of several BJP MPs in during the monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned them that there will be “changes with time” if they don’t transform themselves.

Modi gave the ultimatum while addressing the Parliamentarians at the party’s BJP’s parliamentary party meeting at the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi.

Sharing the details of the meeting, which was for the first time held outside the Parliament complex, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the prime minister said party MPs should regularly attend Parliament proceedings.

Alluding to his repeated warnings to MPs to not miss House sessions, Modi reportedly told them that it doesn’t look good when he reminds them like children.

Advertisement

Joshi said the prime minister also warned the MPs that changes will happen with time if they don’t change themselves.

According to reports, Modi also encouraged Parliamentarians to organise sports competitions in their respective constituencies.

“Padma award has been conferred upon common citizens who are doing good work. The prime minister has said to organise events, with such awardees being on live contact,” Joshi said.

Modi reportedly asked the MPs them to be present in the House instead of participating in the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor on December 13.

The poor attendance of BJP MPs has been flagged by Modi many times in the past.

At the meeting BJP President J P Nadda asked party MPs to call district presidents and presidents of mandals from their respective constituencies for tea and interact with them.

Similarly, the prime minister will call district presidents from his constituency Varanasi on December 14.

At the start of the meeting, tribal MPs including Union Minister Arjun Munda felicitated Prime Minister Modi for celebrating Birsa Munda’s birthday as Jan Jatiya Diwas.

A book compiling the work done by various ministers on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also distributed among BJP MPs.

(With inputs from agencies)