Change in Maharashtra by March, claims Narayan Rane

‘To form a government or break a government, some things have to be kept secret,’ claims former CM

Union Minister Narayan Rane said on Thursday that a ‘change’ will soon be seen in Maharashtra.

While on a two-day visit to Rajasthan, the former chief minister of Maharashtra reportedly said: “Change will be seen in Maharashtra very soon. The change will be seen by March. To form a government or break a government, some things have to be kept secret.”

ANI news agency quoted him as saying: “Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unwell, so our party president Chandrakant Patil has told us not to talk about him now. But the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi government will not be surviving for long in Maharashtra.”

Thackeray recently underwent a cervical spine surgery at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai.

A former member of the Congress and Shiv Sena, Rane has suggested that an attempt to “break the government” and install BJP leadership in the state is underway.

The ruling MVA government in Maharashtra is led by the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

Earlier, the BJP and Shiv Sena were allies and governed the state from 2014 to 2019. When they were re-elected in 2019, differences over who would get the chief ministerial chair and other such issues led to a split between the two parties. The Shiv Sena then joined hands with NCP and Congress.

The BJP is the single largest opposition party in Maharashtra with Devendra Fadnavis as the leader of opposition.