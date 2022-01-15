After declaring alliance, Chandra Shekhar Aazad says no pact with SP

The Bhim Army chief said Akhilesh Yadav insulted him by not calling him back

Bhim Army president Chandra Shekhar Aazad did a U-turn on teaming up with Samajwadi Party (SP) and Azad Samaj Party on Saturday (January 15), ruling out the possibility of such an alliance.

Speaking with a media group earlier in the day, Aazad had said that he has tied up with Akhilesh Yadav’s party for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Blaming Akhilesh Yadav for the failed pact, Aazad said, “I had left the responsibility on him [Akhilesh Yadav]. He insulted me by not calling me.” Aazad said he was in touch with the SP chief for over six months, but it did not work out. “It looks like Akhilesh ji does not need Dalits,” the Dalit leader said while addressing media persons in Lucknow, where he was supposed to hold a joint press meet with Akhilesh Yadav.

Hours before the press meet, the Bhim Army chief had told India Today that the alliance has been sealed. “That’s why I am going there [for press conference]. I will tell the press at 10 am on what terms everything has been decided,” he told the media house.

Aazad said Akhilesh Yadav has a poor understanding of “social justice” and was silent on matters concerning Dalits.

Speaking further, Aazad said was very keen on stopping the BJP, therefore he tried to come closer to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and SP.

Aazad is still willing to strike an alliance in UP though. “I will let you know in two days whom we will tie up with. Otherwise, we will fight alone,” he said.