Chandan Mitra, former MP and editor, no more

The two-time parliamentarian resigned as the managing director of The Pioneer in June

Updated 10:16 AM, 2 September, 2021
Chandan Mitra. Pic: PTI

Former Rajya Sabha MP and journalist, Chandan Mitra, passed away late on Wednesday night at the age of 65, his son tweeted.

“Since it is already out there; Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while,” Kushan Mitra wrote on his Twitter handle.

Chandan Mitra was the managing director of Delhi-based English daily, The Pioneer, before he resigned in June this year. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the former BJP leader. “Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” tweeted Modi.

Mitra was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 2003. In 2010, BJP nominated him again, this time from Madhya Pradesh. In 2018, he quit BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress, saying he wants to work for the “welfare of the state (West Bengal).”

He went to La Martuinuere school in Calcutta and then attended Delhi’s St Stephen’s. From there, he went to Oxford University for his higher studies.

 

