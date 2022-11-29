Chakmas, Hajongs protest in Delhi, demand permanent resident certificates

A memorandum was submitted to Home Minster Amit Shah against the recent cancellation of Residential Proof Certificates (RPCs) issued to the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh

The Chakma and Hajong representative organisations of Arunachal Pradesh have submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah against the recent cancellation of Residential Proof Certificates (RPCs) and the directive to issue Temporary Settlement Certificates (TSCs) “for the purpose of education and job opportunities of Central government only”.

The memorandum was submitted during a protest held by the Chakma and Hajong representative organisations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on Tuesday (November 29).

The representatives informed Shah about the Assam Rifles order which said Temporary Residential Certificates would not be accepted as proof of domicile/permanent resident certificate, for joining the services.

This comes as a number of Chakmas and Hajongs have already been selected for the service.

The Delhi-NCR Convenor of the Chakma Hajong Rights Alliance (CHRA) Tejang Chakma, said: “Only citizens of India qualify for central government jobs and therefore, it is the admitted position of the State government of Arunachal Pradesh that those to be issued TSCs are Indian citizens. As the Assam Rifles itself has rejected the temporary residential certificates for recruitment, it is obvious that the stated aims of issuing TSCs stand defeated and therefore the order issuing TSCs has to be withdrawn and residence proof certificates ought to be issued.”

President of Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU) Rup Singh Chakma, said: “Every citizen of this country is issued present and permanent address certificates by the relevant authorities. Under the Income Tax Act and the Representation of Peoples Act, any person staying in a place for about six months is considered ordinary resident. These Chakmas and Hajongs have been born and brought up in Arunachal Pradesh. A citizen living in his/her birthplace being issued Temporary Settlement Certificates (TSC) is unheard of under India laws and administrative practices and it is being done only for sadistic pleasure.”

“The cancellation of the RPCs and issuance of the TRCs are nothing but an act of racial discrimination,” said convenor of the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma and Hajong Students Association Sumangal Chakma. “Other non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes are not issued Temporary Settlement Certificates and the Chakmas and Hajongs are being targeted because of their ethnic origin and descent,” he said.

Founder of the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI) Suhas Chakma, while addressing the protest, said: “There is no rule of law in Arunachal Pradesh. The AAPSU is acting as the supreme authority over the state government of Arunachal Pradesh. Even the order dated November 22, 2022, suspending Extra Assistant Commissioner of Diyun Circle, Changlang district Shri Snehanghsu Roy for purportedly issuing RPCs to the Chakmas and Hajongs had to be marked to the AAPSU. It is a reflection of the sad state of affairs in the State.”