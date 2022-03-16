Centre weaponising pain by promoting Kashmir Files, says Mehbooba

The PDP chief said instead of healing old wounds and creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, the Centre is deliberately tearing them apart

The aggressive manner in which the Centre is promoting ‘The Kashmir Files’ film and weaponising the pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes its ill intention obvious, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday (March 16).

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief said instead of healing old wounds and creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, the Centre is deliberately tearing them apart.

The manner in which GOI (government of India) is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponising pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious, Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

